I definitely feel this sort of tourist attraction will be a disaster for the Ozello community, I became a resident in Ozello almost three years ago, and my main purpose to live in Ozello was to feel like I was back in the Old Florida days with all the natural wetlands that nourish there and the various species of wildlife who also share this beautiful area. The people who have called Ozello home for so many years deserve to have it kept like it has been for them all those years. I don't agree that bringing a tourist attraction here would benefit the area, it will do more harm than good!
Donna Mcinnis