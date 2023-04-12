There have been several Letters to the Editor published in recent weeks, regarding the proposed RV park development in Ozello. Virtually all of them have expressed opposition to the development, except for the most recent one (April 6th). That letter claims that the owners of the parcel have transformed the property into “a pristine environmentally sound example that any resident of Ozello and Citrus County can be proud of.” In their application, the developers state that their development would “be a showcase for environmental education.” Further, Josh Wooten, Chamber of Commerce president, touts the development as a “great example of ecotourism”, and a “passive development” that will protect the environment.
I would like to point out a few things, that Chronicle readers may be interested in:
- DEP sent an investigator out to the developers' property in early February to investigate complaints that they had illegally cut mangroves. They found that 1,275 square feet of red, white, and black mangroves had been cut or cleared without any permits, much of that cut back to ground level. The investigator described what he found as “significant non-compliance” with DEP regulations. A determination from DEP as to the fines/penalties that will be imposed is expected soon. The DEP investigator’s report is public information.
- Their revised application still proposes to fill in a wetland on the property, as well as paved roads and parking lots, a bath house, an inground swimming pool with pool house, and a dog park.
- The plans include the construction of a 4,000-square-foot office/store/pavilion complex. On their website, they state that they plan to host events, such as “birthday parties, weddings, and family reunions.”
- The plans include construction of a large untested septic system (which will fail during flood events). The provisions for the Low-Intensity Coastal Lakes District state that all private-use development must be connected to a Regional Sewer System (which does not exist in Ozello).
This does not sound like a “great example of ecotourism” and a “showcase for environmental education” to me.
The County Planning/Development Office will conduct a public hearing on their revised application on May 18th, at the County Office in Lecanto, at 9 a.m. If you care about our coastal marsh ecosystem, and don’t want to see it degraded, please plan to attend, and make your concerns known.