There have been several Letters to the Editor published in recent weeks, regarding the proposed RV park development in Ozello. Virtually all of them have expressed opposition to the development, except for the most recent one (April 6th). That letter claims that the owners of the parcel have transformed the property into “a pristine environmentally sound example that any resident of Ozello and Citrus County can be proud of.” In their application, the developers state that their development would “be a showcase for environmental education.” Further, Josh Wooten, Chamber of Commerce president, touts the development as a “great example of ecotourism”, and a “passive development” that will protect the environment.

I would like to point out a few things, that Chronicle readers may be interested in:

