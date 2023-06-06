My former neighbor Joshua Holland’s recent letter to the editor titled "Ozello evacuation is not an issue" piqued my interest. Josh moved out of his mother’s house in Ozello several years ago after her home flooded, and one of his vehicles ended up submerged in saltwater during a storm. Since then, his mother sold her property to Sunshine RV Glampground, and Josh rarely visits Ozello. It is nice to know he’s still around.
Ozello residents have various reasons for opposing Sunshine RV Glampground, and one concern is definitely evacuation. However, comparing evacuating Ocracoke to evacuating Ozello is more than a stretch. Access to Ocracoke is primarily by ferry – several ferries, in fact, serviced by the North Carolina Division of Ferries. There is also an airport. Ozello, on the other hand, has only one road - Ozello Trail. It is a nine-mile narrow road with no shoulders, in dire need of repaving, and bordered by water for several miles. Evacuations before a storm in Ocracoke are handled by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, which leases as many ferries as necessary to move vehicles to the mainland. The residents of Ozello are well aware of evacuation complications due to storm surge. We appreciate the timely warnings from Emergency Management. However, recently, Ozellians notified Citrus County officials of an unpredicted surge that made many roads in Ozello impassable. If an emergency evacuation had been necessary, a single RV with a flat tire or dead battery could spell disaster for the long line of evacuating vehicles stacking up on Ozello Trail. Broken-down RVs or campers evacuating on any one of the several ferries from Ocracoke would simply call AAA at the terminus and continue to safety on N.C. Highway 12.