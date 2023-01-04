Saturday Night Live could not have come up with a more satirical skit then what is currently playing out in the halls of Congress. A representative-elect has fabricated an entire bio of credentials for his career. The falsehoods include academia that he never achieved, work history that he never performed, family history that was portrayed upon false pretenses, and seemingly overnight wealth that hints at nefarious sources.
This novice representative-elect from New York finally did admit to embellishing his resume, but blamed the “elitist” media for his lies. Evidently, they weren’t lies until he got caught. And he also has the audacity to accuse partisan politics for his current dilemma.
Too few of his party members have advocated for his resignation prior to being sworn-in once the new Congress convenes. The bigger and more ethical question is why haven’t all members of Congress called for his resignation? Is ethics of so little significance anymore in these hallowed halls? There is nothing partisan about these accusations, yet his party is failing to express condemnation. I suspect that the reason for that is the party cannot afford the loss of a voting seat. By definition, this is prostitution.
Already there are several investigations from federal and state law enforcement agencies looking into possible criminal violations, the financial questions notwithstanding. In fact, the representative-elect claimed that his experience in the financial sector would make him an asset in a finance committee.
With that logic, his fabricated legend should qualify him for other “hot” movements, such as Latino interests, poor under-privileged, higher academia, Jewish concerns, wealthy yuppie issues, LGBTQIA+. Seems like the ideal candidate for just about anything, if it wasn’t for that tiny little issue of fake.
His soon to be constituents should be demanding his recall. He presented himself under false pretense, and is nothing short of a fraud. Any other employer would not hesitate to unceremoniously terminate him, if not also prosecute him.
So, why is he still poised to be sworn-in?