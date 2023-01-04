Letter to the editor logo 2021

Saturday Night Live could not have come up with a more satirical skit then what is currently playing out in the halls of Congress. A representative-elect has fabricated an entire bio of credentials for his career. The falsehoods include academia that he never achieved, work history that he never performed, family history that was portrayed upon false pretenses, and seemingly overnight wealth that hints at nefarious sources.

This novice representative-elect from New York finally did admit to embellishing his resume, but blamed the “elitist” media for his lies. Evidently, they weren’t lies until he got caught. And he also has the audacity to accuse partisan politics for his current dilemma.

