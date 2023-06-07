I am sitting here on Sunday, June 4, 2023, reading about the Capitol Police in our nation's capital stopping a group of children singing the "Star-Spangled Banner," our national anthem, in the U.S. Capitol building. I, for the life of me, cannot understand what is happening to our country — my country. According to the article, there was some question about whether they had a permit to sing there. However, in my opinion, the police in uniform should have stood there at attention and saluted the singing of our national anthem.
Instead, they disrespected our country by stopping the children from singing. If there was a question regarding the permit, I believe the proper thing for the police to do would have been to let the children finish and then escort them to continue their tour.