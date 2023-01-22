The December 2022/January 2023 Reader's Digest had the results of their survey of the most recognized and respected name brands and the following are a few.
According to the magazine these companies are best liked:
Updated: January 22, 2023 @ 1:28 am
Verizon: Last year, Verizon gave unlimited call, text and data to customers in areas affected by wildfires. It also debuted a new tool to connect first responders during disasters: the Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response - aka THOR's Hammer.
Carnival Cruise Line: Whenever a young patient at St. Jude Children Research Hospital has a birthday, Carnival supplies the cake. One of its newer ships, Mardi Gras, even features artwork made by some of the kids undergoing treatment.
Healty Paws Pet Insurance: The company's co-founders met at a no-kill animal shelter. One was the shelter's director and the other was an insurance executive. Now their nonprofit, the Healthy Paws Foundation, helps other animal shelters care for sick homeless pets.
These are only a few of our free-enterprise corporations and their considerate policies.
Just as a reminder that we all should buy from those who really care!
Renee Christopher-McPheeters
Lecanto