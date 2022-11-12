Letter to the editor logo 2021

The GFWC Crystal River Woman’s Club sends a huge thank you to the following Citrus County businesses and individuals for their support of our Funny4Funds Comedy Fundraiser on Oct. 29.

We had 90 ladies attend the comedy show with four comedians. This was our first comedy fundraiser and we will plan another in 2023 with Funny4Funds.

