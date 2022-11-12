The GFWC Crystal River Woman’s Club sends a huge thank you to the following Citrus County businesses and individuals for their support of our Funny4Funds Comedy Fundraiser on Oct. 29.
We had 90 ladies attend the comedy show with four comedians. This was our first comedy fundraiser and we will plan another in 2023 with Funny4Funds.
The businesses and individuals we would like to thank include: County American Mortgage: Cynthia Lemke; Angels Heaven on Earth; Crystal River Breakfast Station; Charles D. Thomas, Dentist; Cody's Original Roadhouse; Crystal River Kayak Company & Dive Center; Energy Conservers; Explorida Adventure Center: Kim and Amanda; Jason Rooks: Edward Jones Financial; Joann Boggus; Naha Sushi Restaurant; Oysters Restaurant; Pat Kanovsky; Plantation on Crystal River; Rick St. Clair: A Able Septic Sewer Service; Seven Rivers Realty: Mary Wentzell; The Financial Sense People: Barbara Stetzko; World Shells Treasure Chest; Glass Werx; Three Sisters Center; and, Franklin Anderson Gallery.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle