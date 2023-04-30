Letter to the editor logo 2021

 Regarding Sugarmill Woods Build to Rent Proposal. Steve Ponticos is a great salesman but fails to address the most damning complaints about his development.

His “Build to Rent” concept and “Super Senior” targets are just another proposal to use goodwill built by responsible homeowners to market “high end rentals” to people with few options to own affordable homes.

