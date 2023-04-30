Regarding Sugarmill Woods Build to Rent Proposal. Steve Ponticos is a great salesman but fails to address the most damning complaints about his development.
His “Build to Rent” concept and “Super Senior” targets are just another proposal to use goodwill built by responsible homeowners to market “high end rentals” to people with few options to own affordable homes.
He has named the target market “super-seniors” downsizing from a larger home and young professionals, both demographics that prefer owning small homes rather than renting and being subject to annual increases, high turnover of neighbors, and absentee corporate land lording that is the scourge of this nation.
‘He proposes to build the homes and sell them to investors (Read Hedge Fund Managers) that will maximize the rental incomes thereafter. They will raise rents as much as possible and the units will turn over regularly. “Build to Rent'' is an insult to responsible community development. While some do want to rent, most would prefer an ownership option that builds equity. Rents are soaring because affordable ownership options are being replaced by “Build to Rent'' Profit Centers. The claim that super seniors are trapped into their homes unable to access equity is also a Red Herring.Sugarmill Woods is a community of Owners. Build affordable houses, Condos, and Villas with a higher density, but don’t operate a cutthroat business in our neighborhood.
The County Commissioners duty to provide for the betterment of the community will be best served by making home ownership obtainable to more people not to encourage big money interests to squeeze every last possible nickel out of us. Build small homes, not big rentals!