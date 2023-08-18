The BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) are holding their summit toward the end of August to discuss the expansion of the bloc and greater use of local currencies. There will be a discussion of a BRICS currency, possibly the Chinese renminbi, to challenge the world's dominance of the U.S. dollar. In 1944 as a result of the Bretton Woods Agreement, the U.S. dollar became the world's reserve currency replacing the British sterling. Then in 1971, President Nixon abandoned the gold standard. Thus the dollar is not backed by gold, but purely by the faith and credit of the U.S. government. We know how that has played out with raising the federal debt limit through Congress. We were recently downgraded to AA+ from AAA due to fiscal deterioration and repeated almost-to-the-last moment debt ceiling negotiations that threatened our ability to pay our bills. In the foreign exchange market today, the U.S. dollar is on one side of almost 90% of all transactions. The dollar accounts for 96% of international trade transactions in the Americas, 74% in Asia, and 79% in the rest of the world.
Replacement of the dollar could take years. The British sterling lost its position over a 25-year period between the two world wars. If the dollar is replaced, it would mean the U.S. would have less access to capital. It would cause higher borrowing costs. With less foreigners wanting to have dollars, there would be a large flow of dollars back to the U.S., which would cause massive inflation. The rate of inflation would affect the value of our dollar to other currencies. The $1.09 = € (Euro) rate could become $100= 1 € or even higher.