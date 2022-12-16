The Board of Directors of the Friends of the Homosassa Library wishes to thank our friends and neighbors for their very generous support of our recent book, puzzle and media sale. We are always amazed by the number of customers who shop our semi-annual sales.
Recently, following our Board meeting, we presented a check for $10,000 to the Citrus County Library System for the purchase of new books and materials for the library's collection. Our sales are made possible by the generous donations of Citrus County residents, and the very hard work of all our volunteers. We thank you.