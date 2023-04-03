There are some letters to the editor that are so far off the reservation that a response is warranted. "Liberals are the book banners" (Mar 27th) is so riddled with disinformation and, imo, a poor attempt at deflecting what republicans nationally are doing: waging a culture war, which includes book banning in public schools and libraries.
In our state of Florida, Governor DeSantis has become the 'king of bans'. Laws signed by DeSantis have resulted in nearly 1.6 million book titles being reviewed in Duval County by "media specialists" under fear of stiff punishments if they fail to ban all the right books; the Parental Rights in Education statute (aka "Don't Say Gay") makes it a crime to talk about "sexual orientation or gender identity"; the attempt to ban AP African American Studies because DeSantis feels it lacks "educational value"; the Stop the W.O.K.E. Act through harsh penalties, attempts to push discussions of race out of the classroom, and to dissuade public and private employers who want to train their employees in diversity, equity, and inclusion; the abortion ban, which takes away a women's right to make her own reproductive choices. The list is nearly endless.
Republicans love their labels, as does the letter writer. Socialism has become a pejorative term amongst conservatives, which this letter writer has applied to "progressive liberals" such as Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong (aka Chairman Mao Tse-tung). The fact is that both Hitler and Stalin were fascists, and Mao was a Marxist.
According to the dictionary: " Fascism is a system of government (or a political movement) led by a dictator, typically one who forcefully and often violently suppresses dissent and promotes nationalism and often racism. Fascist regimes also often control all industry and commerce. Socialism is an economic or social system based on collective, public ownership and control of the resources used to make and distribute goods or provide services."
Richard Evans, in his magisterial three-volume history of "Nazi Germany", is quite clear on whether Hitler was a socialist: “…it would be wrong to see Nazism as a form of, or an outgrowth of, socialism. Not only was Hitler not a socialist himself, nor a communist, but he actually hated these ideologies and did his utmost to eradicate them.”
The banning of books, regardless of who is doing it, is wrong, along with the notion that this is tied to socialism.