There are some letters to the editor that are so far off the reservation that a response is warranted. "Liberals are the book banners" (Mar 27th) is so riddled with disinformation and, imo, a poor attempt at deflecting what republicans nationally are doing: waging a culture war, which includes book banning in public schools and libraries.

In our state of Florida, Governor DeSantis has become the 'king of bans'. Laws signed by DeSantis have resulted in nearly 1.6 million book titles being reviewed in Duval County by "media specialists" under fear of stiff punishments if they fail to ban all the right books; the Parental Rights in Education statute (aka "Don't Say Gay") makes it a crime to talk about "sexual orientation or gender identity"; the attempt to ban AP African American Studies because DeSantis feels it lacks "educational value"; the Stop the W.O.K.E. Act through harsh penalties, attempts to push discussions of race out of the classroom, and to dissuade public and private employers who want to train their employees in diversity, equity, and inclusion; the abortion ban, which takes away a women's right to make her own reproductive choices. The list is nearly endless.

