Letter to the editor logo 2021

Citrus County manages 15 boat ramps throughout the county. Launch fees are charged at only four of these sites: Fort Island Gulf Beach, Fort Island Trail Park. Hernando Beach, and MacRae’s of Homosassa. The fees are as follows: $10 daily fee, $25 annual pass fee for residents, and $75 annual pass fee for non-residents. These fees are paid for any flotation vessel and may include; boats, canoes, kayaks, Ski-Doos, pontoon boats, paddleboards, inflatable crafts, and surfboards. There are many ways to pay the ramp fee. For the tech savvy, you can download the Premium Parking App or use the QR code (located at the four boat ramps). You may also call (844) 236-2011 to arrange payment or through the Premium Parking website (https://www.premiumparking.com/).

Some feel that the $10 fee or $25 annual fee is a bargain since some private boat ramp sites in the county can charge $20 or more. Nonresidents have had a free ride for a long time by bringing their boats here to take advantage of our many pristine waterways. This has caused crowded areas and also damage to some of the more popular boat ramps.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle