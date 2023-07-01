Citrus County manages 15 boat ramps throughout the county. Launch fees are charged at only four of these sites: Fort Island Gulf Beach, Fort Island Trail Park. Hernando Beach, and MacRae’s of Homosassa. The fees are as follows: $10 daily fee, $25 annual pass fee for residents, and $75 annual pass fee for non-residents. These fees are paid for any flotation vessel and may include; boats, canoes, kayaks, Ski-Doos, pontoon boats, paddleboards, inflatable crafts, and surfboards. There are many ways to pay the ramp fee. For the tech savvy, you can download the Premium Parking App or use the QR code (located at the four boat ramps). You may also call (844) 236-2011 to arrange payment or through the Premium Parking website (https://www.premiumparking.com/).
Some feel that the $10 fee or $25 annual fee is a bargain since some private boat ramp sites in the county can charge $20 or more. Nonresidents have had a free ride for a long time by bringing their boats here to take advantage of our many pristine waterways. This has caused crowded areas and also damage to some of the more popular boat ramps.
There has been some confusion with Premium Parking collecting the fees. They keep 20% of the collected fees and Citrus County keeps the rest (80%). This is cheaper than paying salaried people to man each of these four launch sites. It has been estimated that the gross revenue annually would be about $400,000. If the county keeps 80%, it would get $320,000. In the 13 months since boat ramp fees were adopted, the county has collected only $166,000. So far, from Oct. 1, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2023, the county has collected $51,541. Many boaters have felt the $25-per-year was a fair price while others felt it was yet another tax forced on the residents by the commissioners.
As of February 23, 2023, county spokeswoman Veronica Kampschorer mentioned that there are no improvement projects to the boat ramp at this time. However, Commission Kinard has stated that he wants a large enough ramp revenue to tackle a large project. One project that has been mentioned is additional parking and a boat ramp at Fort Island Trail. Most residents don't mind the fees if the money is used for improvements and not doled out to other nonessential projects.