To The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners:
Please be advised that as a longtime resident of Citrus County, I oppose item O2 on the Nov. 29 BOCC Agenda as it reads the following:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To The Citrus County Board of County Commissioners:
Please be advised that as a longtime resident of Citrus County, I oppose item O2 on the Nov. 29 BOCC Agenda as it reads the following:
"Public Participation - Motion to vote to direct staff to adjust the agenda to provide Open to the Public at the end of our agenda".
As stated, this would totally eliminate any input from the public prior to meetings.
It would also be a restriction of our First Amendment Right to Free Speech.
As far back as I can remember — there has always been "Public Input" toward the beginning of meetings and toward the end of meetings.
The difference now — it appears is that the commissioner(s) is not interested in hearing as much as possible from the public.
If any commissioner(s) at all would vote as O2 states then my advise is to resign already.
For as the saying goes: "If you don't like the heat — stay out of the kitchen!"
Renee Christopher-McPheeters
Lecanto