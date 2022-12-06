Editor’s Note: The writer of this letter asked that it be printed in the Chronicle.
Dear Rebecca,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor’s Note: The writer of this letter asked that it be printed in the Chronicle.
Dear Rebecca,
Congratulations on your newest elected term as commissioner!
You may remember a few years back that when as a candidate - I made an appointment with you when you were commissioner in which I expressed my concerns for our county jail - run at that time by a private company.
It was good news seeing in the Chronicle Dec. 2, 2022, that you are focused on our county jail and I wish you success on that.
It is important, as you know since the inmates are at governing authorities mercies, whether they are guilty or not!
When I met with you, in my research at the time, I do not know if you remember, besides inadequate staffing: are federal inmates being held with county inmates? This is against the law from what I have heard. Is there adequate food? I had heard that a pregnant woman was not given enough food, which she needed being pregnant and that she was given very strong soap that burned her skin. While on a tour of the jail, which I had asked repeatedly for, even though I am glad the lady inmates were reading the Bible, it appeared they were having to sit on the floor to do so. Is there a meeting room available?
Also, if the inmates are being charged per day - how much? There should be an accounting of whatever income the inmates have - such as Social Security that the jail takes.
Just a few topics for discussion. But please remember - lives are at stake and have there been any lost due to lack of a concerned staff and cooperation?
Also. I appreciate your leaving BOCC Public Input as it has been as far back as I can remember.
Renee Christopher-McPheeters
Citrus County resident