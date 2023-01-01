Letter to the editor logo 2021

Editor’s Note: This letter was also sent to the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners. The writer asked that it be published in the Chronicle.

Now that the sticker shock of $22 million has set in for the estimated cost of the new animal shelter (and the public outcry that is sure to follow), I must ask a question that I have pondered since the beginning of this endeavor:

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle