Editor’s Note: This letter was also sent to the Citrus County Board of County Commissioners. The writer asked that it be published in the Chronicle.
Now that the sticker shock of $22 million has set in for the estimated cost of the new animal shelter (and the public outcry that is sure to follow), I must ask a question that I have pondered since the beginning of this endeavor:
“Has the Board of Commissioners considered buying and renovating the existing Duke Energy Training Facility on Venable Street that is just sitting vacant?”
I discussed this scenario with Dorothy Pernu (Duke Energy Community Relations Manager for this region) some time ago, as it seemed an alternative that should, at a minimum, be pursued in the interest of saving a considerable amount of money. The facility has sat vacant for some time now and easily has the necessary square footage required. I have to believe that the purchase and subsequent renovations that would be required would come in well under the current proposed price tag for a new facility.
Hopefully, the Commissioners will, at a minimum, consider this possibility and reach out to Ms. Pernu to discuss.