Dear Citrus County, I am both humbled and honored that you have placed your confidence and support when electing me as your District 5 School Board Member.
I feel blessed as I begin this new era, and I assure you that I will always endeavor to reflect the utmost compassion, honesty, and integrity while serving.
I vow that I will not take this position lightly, and I am well aware of the responsibility that you have given me. Your vote demonstrates that you trust me to be your voice, and I cannot thank you enough.
To the other candidates who ran in this election - I thank you for participating in the democratic process. Our community is better for it.
To my fellow school board members – we all have unique talents and bring to the table a variety of resources and educational experiences that will ultimately help in collaboration with the superintendent and administrative staff. With students as the ultimate focus, I am looking forward to working together to accomplish the board's goals for the District.
I would like to thank my family, friends and loyal supporters for their unending love and encouragement. Many of you spent hundreds of hours contributing to the campaign, and I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt thanks to those people. I could not have succeeded without you.
District 5 School Board Member-elect