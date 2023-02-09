According to the Social Security trustees, the trust funds will be fully exhausted by 2035 and need a 20% cut in benefits. The Congressional Budget office forecast is much worse: insolvency by 2032 and a 25% benefit cut. The recent Cost-Of-Living Adjustment (COLA) was certainly welcomed but might rapidly move up the trust fund depletion date.
Today, most people are living into their 80s. When created in 1935, most people lived only into their 60s. There has been a decline in the ratio of taxpayers to benefactors which is now 27:1 vs 42:1 in the 1940s. Today interest rates are at an all-time low, which would limit interest income from cash reserves.
Congress is not robbing the trust funds for other purposes. During Johnson's administration the Trust Fund was included in the "unified budget," which meant every function of the Federal Government was included in a single budget. This was for accounting practices and had no effect on actual Trust Fund operations. In 1990, it was put back "off-budget" as a separate account from the Federal Budget.
Reworking yearly COLA increases would help solvency. That percentage increase will be calculated for the average Social Security benefit. That dollar amount would then be added to all beneficiaries no matter what your Social Security benefit might be. Example: The average Social Security benefit is $1,200. If there is a 3% increase, then the addition would be $36 whether your benefit was $1,000 or $3,000 a month. Another solution is to raise the retirement age to 70. Early retirement at 62 would mean drastic benefit cuts. There needs to be a change in the level of payments for retirees starting in 2023 by adjusting the Primary Insurance Amount (PIA) but keeping lower income benefits the same and lowering the benefits for higher income earners.
Penalty taxes are imposed on people who take early IRA/401K withdrawals. Penalty taxes could be diverted from the general fund to the Trust Fund to further help solvency.
Approximately 50 million Americans receive an average benefit of $16,000 and have no retirement plan. Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) advocates "Social Security Plus," an employee saving program with tax benefits similar to a Roth IRA. This would be extra income added to the Social Security benefits monthly.
A bipartisan Congress enacting many of these policies will avoid a future of doom and gloom.