Letter to the editor logo 2021

According to the Social Security trustees, the trust funds will be fully exhausted by 2035 and need a 20% cut in benefits. The Congressional Budget office forecast is much worse: insolvency by 2032 and a 25% benefit cut. The recent Cost-Of-Living Adjustment (COLA) was certainly welcomed but might rapidly move up the trust fund depletion date.

Today, most people are living into their 80s. When created in 1935, most people lived only into their 60s. There has been a decline in the ratio of taxpayers to benefactors which is now 27:1 vs 42:1 in the 1940s. Today interest rates are at an all-time low, which would limit interest income from cash reserves.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle