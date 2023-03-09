HB41 Land Development Initiative and Referendum Process.
HB383 Public Construction.
HB439-Land Use and Development Regulations.
HB671 Residential Building Permits/
I'm having difficulty as to why it's essential to change the existing language in counties and cities CDMP, Goals and Objectives (vision) and LDC and rid the ability of counties and cities to deny development for failure to meet level of service (LOS) or other qualifications in these bills. What's unconscionable is the fact these bills would require the extension of public services by local government and pay for it. The bills do not take into consideration the taxpayer. The only priority is to be developer friendly.
You cannot disguise sprawl as unplanned development no matter how you package it — sprawl is sprawl. It's unplanned, uncontrolled, development that does not provide a functional mix of uses or is not functionally “related to” surrounding land uses. It's not bound on three-sides of the same zoning classifications, fragments mandatory service such as schools, public facilities, police/fire departments, EMS, FEMA, water, hospitals, hurricane shelters and drastically decreases quality of life. Reducing the number of days for permitting from 30 days to nine calendar days lends itself to limited oversight on permits, which leads to mistakes. Some cities and counties do not have staff to push through the permitting process. Then what?
The bills are not “cost” effective to counties, cities and citizens who will have to pay exorbitant taxes to meet the needs of sprawl that will not have to demonstrate a need. Instead of counties/ cities being proactive in development orders they will now be reactive. The bills are not conducive to sustainable growth in all facets of growth management. In fact they are the opposite. Legislative bills are supposed to be in the best interest of all citizens and not take away their ability to voice their opinion on issues.
I ask all legislators who will be voting on the above bills to carefully consider this; are these changes necessary and what will your constituents think about them when they find out? People are hard at work and do not have the time to follow legislative issues. Their trust is with you to do the right thing.
Change is inevitable, but through thoughtful, regulated and planned development with consistent oversight and sustainability in mind, will ensure that change preserves a desirable quality of life for all.
Karen Esty
Inverness