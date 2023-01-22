I was excited that District 3 State Rep. Joel Rudman of Santa Rosa County has chosen the Recall Florida initiative as his first bill HJR 131, now numbered House Bill 209.
For three years, almost 4,000 people strong from 67 counties have been petitioning our legislators for the right to recall county officers and commissioners.
Last year, our own State Rep. Ralph Massullo refused to agenda the bill on his State Affairs Committee. This year, yet again, the Recall Florida Initiative finds itself needing to be heard on Ralph Massullo's State Affairs committee.
Please contact Rep. Massullo and urge him to have HJR 131 now numbered House Bill 209 to be heard by his committee this upcoming session. It's too important to pass up!