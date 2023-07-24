Kim Haas

{image}{imagePath}/tcms_purged/mpc_local/Adobe%20InDesign%20Documents/CR-CCD/25/B/Images/2023_07_25_CR-CCD_B_005/de827e5e-2a39-11ee-819e-00163ec2aa77/de827e5e-2a39-11ee-819e-00163ec2aa77.png{/imagePath}{photoCredit}{/photoCredit}

{caption}Kim Haas{/caption}

{/image}

Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill restricting tax breaks for corporate investors buying large quantities of homes. If passed, the Stop Predatory Investing Act would prohibit investors who acquire 50 or more single-family homes for rental purposes from deducting interest or depreciation on those properties.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, chair of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, says investors funded by Wall Street buy up homes that could have been sold to first-time homebuyers. He claims they rent them out at higher rates, neglect repairs and then threaten families with eviction.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle