First, allow me to say that my prayers are with the people of Ukraine who are suffering an illegal, brutal invasion of their country that left thousands of civilians dead and Ukraine’s infrastructure decimated. It is easy to imagine that Putin’s intransigence and provocation would not have happened had we had a president who projected strength rather than weakness. Furthermore, Biden Administration policies that have eviscerated U.S. domestic energy production must be reversed so that the U.S. and our allies are no longer dependent on foreign adversaries.
The United States has provided Ukraine with more than $75 billion in the past 18 months and there has been no serious discussion by the administration of reducing our level of support or auditing where this money has specifically gone. While I initially supported funding to Ukraine; it has become apparent that congressional Democrats and this administration are going to continue to write blank checks to Ukraine without any auditing of the expenses or exit strategy. This is unconscionable while our own country is facing inflationary pressures and crippling national debt that is, in part, fueled by our unbridled defense of Ukraine. It also depletes our own military stockpiles and leaves us more vulnerable to adversaries. I have consistently voted NO on the last few rounds of funding to Ukraine and will continue to do so until we have been provided with an accurate accounting of spending and a clear plan for what constitutes success in this conflict.