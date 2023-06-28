George W. Bush’s invasion and occupancy of Iraq lasted 18 years and resulted in 4,431 U.S. military deaths, 32,000 wounded in action, and $2 trillion in expenses and ongoing veterans’ care. George W Bush’s invasion of Afghanistan lasted 21 years and resulted in 2,400 US military deaths, 20,700 wounded in action, and $2.3 trillion in financial outlays.
The 2020 Small Business Administration COVID relief loans (PPP & EIDL) signed and administered by Donald Trump distributed $1.2 trillion. The Inspector General estimates that $200 billion (17%) of the COVID relief loans were stolen by fraudulent applicants. Gus Bilirakis doesn’t mention any of the above spending. He just wants to cut financial support to Ukraine because it was initiated by Joe Biden.