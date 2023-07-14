Letter to the editor logo 2021

Gus M. Bilirakis is just another "Do nothing Republican," talking out of the side of his mouth. He blames Biden for Afghanistan? A government that collapsed in two weeks. He wants to control spending on Ukraine? Absurd!

Biden hasn't provided enough aid, according to many prominent Republicans. Bilirakis also follows the failed Trump policies. I provided a list of his donors, which wasn't published. I advise everyone to go to VoteSmart and see what he voted for and against. Gus Bilirakis did not provide voters with positions on key issues covered by the 2022 Political Courage Test, despite repeated requests from Vote Smart and voters like you.

