Gus M. Bilirakis is just another "Do nothing Republican," talking out of the side of his mouth. He blames Biden for Afghanistan? A government that collapsed in two weeks. He wants to control spending on Ukraine? Absurd!
Biden hasn't provided enough aid, according to many prominent Republicans. Bilirakis also follows the failed Trump policies. I provided a list of his donors, which wasn't published. I advise everyone to go to VoteSmart and see what he voted for and against. Gus Bilirakis did not provide voters with positions on key issues covered by the 2022 Political Courage Test, despite repeated requests from Vote Smart and voters like you.
The Republicans in this state voted against the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan, and many voted against the infrastructure bill. We need to purge these "Do nothing" Trump Republicans and move into the 21st century. These Republicans' true colors show when they vote; they are partisan, especially here in Florida. Mr. Gus M. Bilirakis couldn't answer the following: Do you support expanding federal funding to support social safety net programs such as Social Security and Medicare? Do you support the regulation of indirect campaign contributions from corporations, unions, and individuals? Crime: Do you support the protection of government officials, including law enforcement officers, from personal liability in civil lawsuits concerning alleged misconduct? Education: Do you support the forgiveness of federal student loan debt? NO was the answer.
Whether it's a Democrat or Republican, look up who their donors are and their voting record. I can go on, but see for yourself. Every congressman must be accountable, and Gus M. Bilirakis is no exception.