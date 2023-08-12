Letter to the editor logo 2021

Quote from Morgan Stanley: “WE WERE WRONG” Yes, that’s what they said today. BIDENOMICS is working! Current-dollar GDP increased to 9.2 percent, or $2.15 trillion. The real GDP is at a current level of 20.28 trillion up from 19.92 trillion one year ago. Which is 1.80 percent up from one year ago. Unemployment is at its lowest in 40 years. According to Morgan Stanley and most financial institutions, we have the strongest economy in the western world.

I grew up between the ’50s and ’70s, I remember we were proud of our country, It was the golden age of the middle class. When you finished high school you went out and found a job. You didn’t have to negotiate for 40 hours or health insurance; it was automatic. We were compassionate people and wanted to help everyone. There was no immigrant bashing. Most of us had parents and grandparents who were immigrants. Yes, there was racism and bigotry, but it looked like we were addressing those issues.

