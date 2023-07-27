Letter to the editor logo 2021

Bidenomics is so successful that Republicans who voted against it are using its benefits in their own elections.

Private companies, spurred on by the government’s public investments in the economy, have already announced more than $500 billion in investments in factories across every single state. Manufacturing construction is booming. Unemployment has remained under 4% for the longest stretch in 50 years. The lowest-wage workers have seen significant wage gains, leading to a decrease in overall inequality. And, most importantly, as inflation has fallen over the past year, real wage growth finally outpaced the rate of price growth for the first time since the early months of Biden’s presidency.

