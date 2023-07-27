Bidenomics is so successful that Republicans who voted against it are using its benefits in their own elections.
Private companies, spurred on by the government’s public investments in the economy, have already announced more than $500 billion in investments in factories across every single state. Manufacturing construction is booming. Unemployment has remained under 4% for the longest stretch in 50 years. The lowest-wage workers have seen significant wage gains, leading to a decrease in overall inequality. And, most importantly, as inflation has fallen over the past year, real wage growth finally outpaced the rate of price growth for the first time since the early months of Biden’s presidency.
“We have seen a skyrocketing in investment in construction for manufacturing facilities that’s off the charts. That is very exciting to see,” said Heather Boushey, a member of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers and the chief economist for his Investing in America agenda. “And that alongside the statistics that we’re already seeing like good jobs being created, how many of the wage gains have been at the bottom end of the wage distribution. This is exactly where the president wanted us to be by now.”
With his speech in Chicago, Biden is betting big that this good economic news will continue and allow him to run for reelection on the paradigm shift that is already underway. Finishing the shift will require successfully selling its start to the American public and contrasting it to the one his Republican opponents would put in place. Will the good news trickle down in time?
Inflation is down, (except in Florida 7.2%) Investments in securities is up dramatically, IRAs, 401ks along with a booming real estate market. Small business growth is up and you can see it right here in Citrus County. No masks, free test kits make things much easier. Compared to where we were when Trump was president, it is a whole lot better. We have a president that's actually working! Not spending all day tweeting, watching Fox news or playing golf. Even better no scandals, except for those Republican house members who are still looking for evidence. Best of all, no Democrats have been indicted, found guilty of sexual misconduct or other crimes the ex-president has to deal with. Another four years of Biden will keep our democracy intact and keep us safer globally and domestically.