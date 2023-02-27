Wow! Biden's State of the Union's speech hit a Home Run.
I've been told that FOX News did not air this State of the Union Address unless it showed a feeble minded President. Which would have been a total misrepresentation of what actually happened. The Truth was a complete meltdown of the Republican Party in real time. Finally a Democrat boxed these crazy Republicans in. If you watched the address as I did you couldn't get over the look on Sen. Mike Lee's face when he had an apoplectic fit? I think most members in the room were astonished at watching Marjorie Taylor Greene having a screaming fit in the back row, but the president was cool and paid no attention to her. The real event was when he accused the Republicans of wanting to sunset Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. At that point the Republicans went nuts. So much so that the president, seeing how they boxed themselves in, had them stand up and agree that these programs were off the table. It was hard for them not to, when Biden produced the campaign brochure of Sen. Rick Scott calling for these programs to sunset every five years and Sen. Ron Johnson every year and Sen. Mike Lee on a Video feed saying, "We must pull those programs out by their roots".