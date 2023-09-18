I appreciate the laugh offered by a recent Letter to the Editor. The author claimed President Biden is guilty of the same misdeeds and crimes as ex-President Trump.
I would like to remind both the author and readers of things President Biden has never done. First, he has never been found guilty, by a jury of his peers, of being a sexual predator. Second, he has never led an insurrection to overthrow the government of the United States of America. Never heard of him having to pay off a porn star. He does not have 91 pending felony indictments. Also, he's not a grifter who preys on gullible followers to send him their Social Security so he can pad his own bank account.