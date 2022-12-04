Don't you hate this? You get a song stuck in your head and think about it everywhere. I heard "Every Breath You Take" and keep singing the words:
"Every breath you take
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Don't you hate this? You get a song stuck in your head and think about it everywhere. I heard "Every Breath You Take" and keep singing the words:
"Every breath you take
“And every move you make
“Every bond you break
“Every step you take
I'll be watching you".
It sounds more sinister than a love song. But it also made me think about the popularity of the social platform, TikTok, which "watches" its users as a data espionage issue. ByteDance, a Chinese governmental company, owns TikTok.
Cybersecurity experts warn that China has already been monitoring its own people through this technology and could also gather and exploit information on Americans. TikTok users find entertainment and information here.
China controls the largest part of the digital" territory" of the world through its popular Apps: WeChat, Sina Weibo, Tencent QQ, Douban, Baidu Tieba, Xiahongshu, and Youku. All seem to send users' data back to Beijing. In fact, these apps are entering the financial markets as WeChat has issued a digital Yuan to promote digital currency.
Many social apps track the location of their users for "advertising" purposes. They claim that ads will be specific to the area that the user lives. But FBI sources have noted TikTok had specifically tracked the physical locations of U.S. government officials, activists, public figures and journalists. The U.S. Treasury Department's Committee on Foreign Investments in the U.S. noted that apps like TikTok had financial information on Americans, which could be used in future business negotiations.
The Chinese warrier, Sun Tszu believed the ultimate goal of warfare is to win without fighting. China is winning by controlling the digital territory and minds of the world. Sun Tszu said: “If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”
Through Tik Tok, China is learning all about the Americans (their enemy) and will not succumb in the final battle.
Roy San Martin
Beverly Hills