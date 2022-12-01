America, home of the free, land of the brave. Free to acquire weapons for mass destruction without intense requirements of ownership and type of weapon. Unfortunately, not enough brave Congressional representatives and others to pass strong gun ownership laws and weapon availability type.
Yes, I know, the US Constitution entitles us to bear firearms. I wonder how many AR15’s and weapons with clip capacity were available when this was ratified. We are also entitled to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness per the Declaration of Independence as well as allowing for life, liberty under Amendment 14 in our Constitution.
And we also hear that the problem is dealing with mentally ill individuals, and we need to address that with dollars going into therapy and intervention. So, it would seem like a simple solution.
Unfortunately, it’s not really that simple, is it? We are not able to determine who and when certain actions will occur to cause an individual to snap. One day they may be quite normal and lucid and the next begin a rampage.
One thing, however, is absolutely certain! We can positively determine where guns are sold and the type available. We do have it in us to stop certain weapons from being on the market. We will never be able to ferret out the individuals who would be capable of sick and deadly killings, but we certainly can ferret out the devices used to kill innocent children, students and Congressional reps.
Our citizens have made their choice, proliferation of weapons at the expense of death and despair. America, home of the free for all and bravado.