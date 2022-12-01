Letter to the editor logo 2021

America, home of the free, land of the brave. Free to acquire weapons for mass destruction without intense requirements of ownership and type of weapon. Unfortunately, not enough brave Congressional representatives and others to pass strong gun ownership laws and weapon availability type.

Yes, I know, the US Constitution entitles us to bear firearms. I wonder how many AR15’s and weapons with clip capacity were available when this was ratified. We are also entitled to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness per the Declaration of Independence as well as allowing for life, liberty under Amendment 14 in our Constitution.

