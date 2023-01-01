Best you go straight to the comics
Underwear preferences for length follow the same logic as people who prefer reading long or short opinion essays. The Chronicle Sound Off section has had a few recent anonymous phone call complaints about Letters to the Editor being too lengthy. The reasons for their complaining cannot be ascertained due to the briefness of statement allowed. It also is perhaps in the mindset of the caller to be brief without having to explain. It would be interesting to learn their reasons if they, themselves, submitted an opinion Letter to the Editors to see how many words they need to explain their viewpoint.
The nature of opinions is to express one’s beliefs or ideas in a supportive way is providing pertinent facts or experiences. Depending upon the nature of the subject, getting to a concluding point or summary requires the proper number of words. That’s just commonsense.
Would, for example, the Sound Off complainers be content with the majority and dissenting judicial opinions on the overturning of Roe vs Wade this year? What if the majority simply wrote, “Facts look good to me?” or the dissenters wrote, “Not enough there for change.” You need lengthy detail in matters of importance. Even short stories with opinion conclusions need sufficient words. The Prodigal Son in the Bible is a good example with around 500 words.
The Chronicle several years ago had a 500-word or less policy that was changed to 400 words presumably from similar complaints about brevity. Since most opinions submitted focus on political issues that tend to be more complex in properly positioning conclusions, the 400-word standard seems adequate. For the many other opinion subjects that are submitted, it is sufficient as well.
Those that think opinions or other columns are too lengthy, I wonder, do they read them anyway? Best they go on to the comics. “Garfield” is always a quick fun read of cat opinions.
Ken Everts
Beverly Hills