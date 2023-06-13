Citrus County is poised for growth and development, requiring a delicate balance between progress and environmental preservation. Fishcreek Glampground, an eco-tourism project, presents a unique opportunity to embrace sustainable tourism, support local businesses, and enhance access to nature. Despite concerns raised by some residents, the benefits of this family-owned venture far outweigh any negatives.

Citrus County boasts an array of natural wonders, including nature trails, waterways, and diverse wildlife. The eco-friendly glampground ensures that visitors can appreciate the surrounding beauty while minimizing environmental impact. By promoting responsible tourism and offering luxury tent accommodations, this project can become a model for eco-friendly initiatives on Nature Coast.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle