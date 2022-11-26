Letter to the editor logo 2021

In September 2022, a suburban family were awakened at 7:05 a.m. with pounding on the door by 25-30 armed FBI agents there for the arrest of Mark Houck.

Back in 2021, Houck, a pro-life minister, had shoved a pro-abortion volunteer after the man had repeatedly curse Houck's 12-year-old son. The charges were later dropped.

