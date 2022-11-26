In September 2022, a suburban family were awakened at 7:05 a.m. with pounding on the door by 25-30 armed FBI agents there for the arrest of Mark Houck.
Back in 2021, Houck, a pro-life minister, had shoved a pro-abortion volunteer after the man had repeatedly curse Houck's 12-year-old son. The charges were later dropped.
But Merrick Garland's Justice Department decided to pursue the case with this unnecessary show of force. When Houck had open the door that morning, he had agreed to go peacefully. Before taking him away, the agents forced his seven hysterical children upstairs in a bullying manner.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
It is very odd that the Justice Department used so much energy on a minor altercation while ignoring the many violent attempts to terrorize pro-life pregnancy centers.
Another FBI raid unfolded in March 2022 in Los Angeles. FBI agents raided the safety deposit boxes of 800 customers in a Beverly Hills bank and collected over $86 million dollars, rare jewels, old coins, and precious metals. Their reasoning is that there had been criminal activity.
In more than 8 months’ time, there has been no proof and many have filed a lawsuit that this dragnet forfeiture operation is unconstitutional. Yet, the government has yet to return the property.
There is a provision in the "Build Back Better Bill," which was very controversial. It would require banks to report deposits and withdrawals of $600 or more. This was later raised to $10,000 and will become effective in 2023. The American Bankers Association believes it “raises significant concerns regarding the privacy of personal financial information.”
Not all people have been treated equally by the FBI. Some that have been proven to have committed a crime have never been "visited" by the FBI. These people are high profile people, but what about ordinary citizens?
Thanks to the Patriot Act, we now classify both domestic and international terrorism in which the government can seize your assets, often without notice. At a civil hearing, it must prove that the assets were involved in terrorism by a burden of evidence.
Our judicial system is based on constitutional laws, which protect our rights that are fundamentally important. We should rely on the Supreme Court to interpret these rights in accordance with the Constitution.
We all need to be vigilant and protect our freedoms from within.