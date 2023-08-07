I also sent this letter to our county commissioners. Commissioners, I want to thank you for being proactive, by recognizing the need to change current existing land use codes to ensure that any future developments are in the best interests of our natural resources.
Past commissioners failed to recognize that a change was needed as more and more developers viewed our Nature Coast to expand their business, sales and profits. This change to the county’s land use codes was the result of 7/Eleven building a convenient store and gas station on the southwest corner of Halls River Road and U.S. 19, threatening the future health of our springs and outstanding waterways. 7/Eleven, like all corporations and businesses, must continue to increase market share and profits to satisfy their shareholders, but to do so by putting our springs and environment at risk here in Homosassa, and Citrus County by installing underground fuel tanks and pumps at this site is one that will haunt the Homosassa community and Citrus County residents for years to come.