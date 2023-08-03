It seems people's attitudes change when they are online or in an anonymity situation as the Citrus County Chronicle Sound Off. Some psychologists call this the "disinhibition effect." Since one's inhibitions are lowered, they may act in either of two ways: (1) behaving meaner or ruder to people or (2) opening themselves up more than when face-to-face. Because you are more anonymous, some people feel less accountable for their actions whether being rude to others or opening up more about personal things. It is like you are "invisible" to others, so it is only the words that the person sees and not your body language. Some researchers feel that 70 to 93 percent of all communication is nonverbal. Many times in writing a response, I find the reader gets a completely different interpretation and my message might come across as harsh when it was not meant that way.
There is usually a lag time between when something is posted or called into Sound Off and when others see it. Because of this, many forget about the post and have a completely different train of thought when they get a response. Since people view online social media as a "game," some really don't take it seriously or the consequences of what they may spout off. Since everyone seems equal online. a person may act differently or be disrespectful than if confronted by the other person.