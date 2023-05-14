Our current Florida governor needs to be spending time within his own Country and State instead of globetrotting in a losing cause for becoming President of the United States.
In Florida we have thousands of people losing and worrying about their health and home owners insurances.
Children and adults are being shot and killed in record numbers by guns this Governor seems to care little about.
He also faces the possibility of losing Florida's largest employer and tax payer because they dare speak in opposition to his stance on LGBTQ.
Fellow Floridians, the next time you cast a vote for Governor of your state, stop and think is this just a passing office for bigger and better things in his or her mind.