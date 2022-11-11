I love our newspaper and our town, and I have something important everyone should hear.
On the front page Friday, we hear how great the new Target shopping plazas will be for the county, but on the back page China is called a big threat by the Pentagon.
Please understand all those stores are full of Chinese products. We vote with our wallets people.
Resist the urge to give them your hard earned money. We unknowingly are strengthening the sleeping giant. Think before you buy.
China is making it harder to tell what products come from them by using branding that sounds like it is made in America. Also, Amazon no longer lists where a product is made. They know we are on to them.
Be careful how you spend. They work 12 hour days and have one weekend off a month, which they must use to visit their families who live far from where they work. They are buying up our land, businesses and properties.
All this is connected. Let’s think about that.