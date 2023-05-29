Letter to the editor logo 2021

American Independents

There is no doubt that the politically progressive left and the politically ultra-conservative right may never reach a tumultuous or even a half-hearted bipartisan Congress! Congress is inept, corrupt, and broken! Every elected sitting senator or congressperson only cares about their re-election – it’s an all-hands-on-deck display of selfishness and psychotic behaviors. Our two-party political culture worships self-preservation over principle and justice. Only darkness prevails over the U.S. Capitol – it is no longer a beacon of light for democracy.

