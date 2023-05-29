There is no doubt that the politically progressive left and the politically ultra-conservative right may never reach a tumultuous or even a half-hearted bipartisan Congress! Congress is inept, corrupt, and broken! Every elected sitting senator or congressperson only cares about their re-election – it’s an all-hands-on-deck display of selfishness and psychotic behaviors. Our two-party political culture worships self-preservation over principle and justice. Only darkness prevails over the U.S. Capitol – it is no longer a beacon of light for democracy.
Recently, I changed my political party affiliation to Independent. As a previous moderate Republican from the 50s era, the unrecognizable Republican Party simply worships popularity, groupthink, and kingship. The good news is more Americans are choosing a politically centralist position as Independents. Independents are fed up with the impossible choice: which presidential candidate is the lesser evil? The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the political left and right radical and elite fringes.
The Democratic Party is despondently broken. Identity politics, wokeness, extreme liberal fascist ideas, as well as moral panic, have totally corrupted moderate, liberal good ideas.
The Republican Party is despairingly broken. Lack of separation of church and state, white supremacists in the military and organized religion, fundamental doomsday evangelicalism killing the moral majority, homophobia, state-sponsored anti-abortion laws, misogyny, and extreme conservative fascist ideas have totally corrupted moderate, conservative good ideas.
Congress is the very epitome of elitism, polluting our Democratic Republic. From Senator Feinstein (her lack of competency to now serve the Senate) to Representative Santos (whose corruption and lies have brought shame to Congress) – our elected members of Congress have all lost their ethical and moral principles. Sadly, Congress is the very bane of spreading and exporting fear and lies to the American people, whereby elected members are so uninspiring, all have miserably failed the Athenian ideal of the enlightened citizen servant.
Does any American with a brain really believe that the U.S. Congress will vote to approve term limits or enforce apolitical principles and ethics over the Senate or House? I see no George Washingtons in the U.S. Capitol Building peacefully giving up personal political power. Mark Twain once said, “All Congresses and Parliaments have a kindly feeling for idiots…” We can all agree with Twain’s astute observation.
Our last hope of saving the great experiment of democracy is the Independent American Patriot -- apolitical citizens ready to unite America once again.