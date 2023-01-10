People continually complain about inflation and the high prices of food today. While prices have certainly increased during and after the pandemic, you can take steps to minimize the impact on your weekly budget.
Quite simply, shop the sales!
We have four great food providers in the Crystal River/Homosassa area that run weekly sales on food and non-food items. Take advantage of these sale items and stock up whenever you can. You will likely need to shop more than one store to satisfy your entire meal plan, but these stores are in proximity to each other. Expand your routine meal plan by trying new recipes from foods that are on sale.
It may take a little bit more planning, but you will save money in the long run. Bon appetite.
Christopher Cohl
Crystal River