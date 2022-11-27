The ongoing differences between the county and the South West Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) regarding the ownership of the Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campground is deja vu all over again.
During my Crystal River days, the city experienced a similar challenge over what was known as Browns Blue Crab, a fish house in the city. The city owned the property and at one point allowed a fish house to be built on the city property. Eventually, the lessee of the fish house gave a quick claim deed to an individual who then claimed ownership to the property. That started a long legal battle that cost the city a great deal of money and involved city employees being sued including myself by the alleged owner of the property. Not to mention verbal attacks on the city attorney. In the end, the city was victorious, which was crucial for the River Walk and Third Street park.
Now the county is claiming ownership of property that SWFWMD has all legal documentation showing their ownership. From all reports, the county has no substantial proof of ownership. The county attorney appears to be spearheading this challenge. Usually, the county attorney is a legal advisor so one can only wonder if she is acting under orders from the Commission or Administrator or on her own.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Commissioner Kinnard has shown his lack of understanding of government when he suggested we pull out of SWFWMD and go with another water district. We do not choose the district we are in.
Considering SWFWMD can be a very good ally or a very troublesome foe to the county, why is the county picking this fight? What do they hope to accomplish? What do the other commissioners know about the issue?
Is this going to end up being a contentious legal battle, will the county have to hire an outside legal firm, will SWFWMD use internal legal or will they hire outside help. Realize, SWFWMD and the county will both be spending public funds in this battle. How much is this nonsense going to cost the taxpayer and what is the end game?
Once again, it appears the county is operating in the shadows. It is time to let the Sunshine in.