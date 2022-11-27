Letter to the editor logo 2021

The ongoing differences between the county and the South West Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) regarding the ownership of the Chassahowitzka boat ramp and campground is deja vu all over again.

During my Crystal River days, the city experienced a similar challenge over what was known as Browns Blue Crab, a fish house in the city. The city owned the property and at one point allowed a fish house to be built on the city property. Eventually, the lessee of the fish house gave a quick claim deed to an individual who then claimed ownership to the property. That started a long legal battle that cost the city a great deal of money and involved city employees being sued including myself by the alleged owner of the property. Not to mention verbal attacks on the city attorney. In the end, the city was victorious, which was crucial for the River Walk and Third Street park.

