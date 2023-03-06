Writer Paul Newberry thinks we baseball purists should be ignored because we do not like the new changes in baseball that are to speed up the game. Well, like him and others, they fail to mention that a large factor causing long and timely games is due to the TV advertisements between innings. They are too long. The game cannot resume until the end of the commercials. I grew up in NYC in the 1950s and had the luxury of watching the Dodgers, Giants, and Yankees on TV. Commercials between innings were not only shorter than they are today, but were much more enjoyable. Oh, and yes, Worlds Series games should be played in the daytime.
John Piazza