Recent efforts to ban books in America have got to stop. According to a recent OECD study, the US now ranks 20th in the world in reading among industrialized countries. That isn’t good enough in the 21st century. It’s time for the moderate majority of our population to push back against efforts by radicals like Ron DeSantis in Florida and stand up for our children.

In a Sound Off call titled “Kudos to DeSantis” (3/22/23) the caller praises the Governor and disparages the 50 books banned most often in the last two years. (You can find the list at library.org) The caller claims the DeSantis wants to remove these books because they “contain explicit sex and immoral, perverted issues”. There is more sex, immorality and perversion in the Bible.

