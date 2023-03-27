Recent efforts to ban books in America have got to stop. According to a recent OECD study, the US now ranks 20th in the world in reading among industrialized countries. That isn’t good enough in the 21st century. It’s time for the moderate majority of our population to push back against efforts by radicals like Ron DeSantis in Florida and stand up for our children.
In a Sound Off call titled “Kudos to DeSantis” (3/22/23) the caller praises the Governor and disparages the 50 books banned most often in the last two years. (You can find the list at library.org) The caller claims the DeSantis wants to remove these books because they “contain explicit sex and immoral, perverted issues”. There is more sex, immorality and perversion in the Bible.
I doubt the caller has read many of these books, if any. (S)he claims to have researched the books on Amazon, Not the best way to judge a book. (I doubt DeSantis really cares much, or that he has read any of the books.)
Many of the books on the list deal with racism and the Black experience in America. Others deal with sexual identity or awakening, including alternative lifestyles. At least one deals with a school shooting… All of these are certainly appropriate for teen readers. None of them are ‘trash’, perverted or immoral. Let’s look at just a couple of the books on the list, and their authors.
In “Nineteen Minutes” (#25) Jodi Pecoult recounts the true story of a mass school shooting and its aftermath.
Another famous author is Margaret Atwood. Her story “A Handmaid’s Tale” deals with a dystopian future where women are devalued and controlled. Many have probably seen the adaptation of the story for television.
Toni Morrison was one of the most accomplished authors of our generation. She won both a Nobel Prize and the Pulitzer Prize for Literature for “Beloved”, #17 on the list. Oprah Winfrey made a movie of the story. It deals with the Black experience during and after the Civil War.
Morrison also wrote “The Bluest Eye” (#4). This acclaimed novel deals with sexual abuse of a child, among other things. The book has prompted some children to come forward with their own experiences of abuse.
In addition to being terrible policy, banning books is completely futile in the Internet Age. It harms our children. It needs to stop now.