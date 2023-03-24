Bank failure has been in the news. It should be taken seriously but your money is safe. Bank accounts of $250,000 or joint accounts of $500,000 are FDIC insured. Larger accounts should be divided between several banks up to the maximum insured amount. Credit union accounts are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

The Federal Reserve has had eight interest rate increases in a year and perhaps two more by year's end to slowly combat inflation. Though only a 0.25 % rate increase in February, it will affect everything including mortgages, credit cards, student loans, and car loans. The federal funds rate, which is set by the U.S. Central Bank, is the rate at which banks borrow and lend to one another overnight. Although that’s not the rate consumers pay, the Fed’s move will affect the borrowing and saving rates consumers see every day.

