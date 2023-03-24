Bank failure has been in the news. It should be taken seriously but your money is safe. Bank accounts of $250,000 or joint accounts of $500,000 are FDIC insured. Larger accounts should be divided between several banks up to the maximum insured amount. Credit union accounts are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
The Federal Reserve has had eight interest rate increases in a year and perhaps two more by year's end to slowly combat inflation. Though only a 0.25 % rate increase in February, it will affect everything including mortgages, credit cards, student loans, and car loans. The federal funds rate, which is set by the U.S. Central Bank, is the rate at which banks borrow and lend to one another overnight. Although that’s not the rate consumers pay, the Fed’s move will affect the borrowing and saving rates consumers see every day.
Both Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed in recent days. Fewer loans due to higher interest rates forced banks to buy U.S. Treasury notes, which now hit a 17-year high of 5.25% in March 2023. This was up from 0.5% in 2022. The rapid rise of interest rates caused the market security value to go down. Silicon Valley Bank faced $16 billion in unrealized losses from held-to-maturity Treasuries that had lost principal value. They failed as cash reserves could not meet demand. Months earlier, poor decisions to donate nearly $74 million to the Black Lives Matter movement due to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) concerns rather than business financial judgment. Some banks have refused to finance drilling operations by oil companies, which are profitable, due to their environmental conscience.
Government bailouts were one solution in 2008 when the Treasury Department purchased $700 billion of toxic assets and equity. Although government bailouts aim to limit bank failure, it appears to encourage the risk-taking of bailed-out financial institutions. Government bailouts put the burden on the taxpayers. Another idea is to shift the risks to the bank debtors and creditors by repricing bank bonds to encourage investors to better evaluate the lending practices of the banks. Bondholders would get a higher return for lending to riskier banks and thereby increasing capital for these risky banks. More government regulations is not the answer but more inspections of capital requirements, liquidity requirements, stress tests, bank activity restrictions, supervisory monitoring, and deposit insurance is necessary.