On behalf of the Board of Directors of the League of Women Voters of Citrus County, I would like to extend our thanks to our Supervisor of Elections (SOE) and her staff.
Ms. Baird and her staff conducted the recent election and primary with efficiency and competence. Whether adapting to new requirements, providing registration events in the community, mailing out ballots as requested, publicizing deadlines, tallying results, or any of the myriad other responsibilities, she and her staff were well prepared.