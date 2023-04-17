Throughout history, people--and especially women--have been considered chattel, or, property. I live currently in Florida and, the fact that I am now 77, and beyond the physical ability to become pregnant, my heart hurts for women who can and for whatever reason, find the pregnancy a burden and/or a health risk, cannot find needed health care (abortion) in this state. It is a pitiful state of affairs that women are no longer deemed able to decide on their own health care. As I watch this country (and state) restrict and remove, if possible, rights that were accorded people for decades, I know I have lived too long. I know of few people who really desire to return to life in the Stone Age..why are we headed there?
Sue Kelder Norman