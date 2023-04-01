So, what are the things we should value and appreciate as we go through our short term on this planet? As a new 80-year-old, my 50-something-year-old children have recently asked me how I felt about certain new issues.
They wanted to know my opinion about transgender folks (men) dressing up as women and all the clothing attire associated with it. I replied that the only men’s attire I remember adding was our jockstraps during athletic events.
They then inquired about binary and gay issues. I explained that Bi-nary in my time referred to computer language, i.e., 1 and 0. I said I really had no experiences with gay people, as boys and girls at that time simply wanted love and enjoyed sex with each other. Strange right?
Their next big inquiry dealt with education and what books we read during our years in school. I said my elderly gray-haired teacher pounded world history in me until I passed out. Wars, geography, communism, the Depression and our Constitution.
What did you do for excitement and entertainment growing up? Kick the can, spin the bottle, hide and seek, and yes, we did knock over a couple of outdoor wooden johns during Halloween.
So Dad, as you are now older and wiser, what have you learned? I’ve learned that embracing my close friends at every chance I get fulfills me immensely. I understand that appreciation and love of my friends means looking at their heart and soul and not political or religious beliefs. I’ve learned that ignoring outward appearance is crucial in evaluating the quality within. I also believe I may not have gained any friends discussing religion and politics, but surely have lost some.
My kids then asked: Dad, why did you join the military? Honestly, I knew my draft number was up so I enlisted to get into something I could enjoy. Military Intelligence was my choice. I can hear the cackling already. “Military intelligence”? Is that even possible?” Ha. You have no idea what secrets are hidden in the wisdom of the military.
So, Dad, as you grow older, what are you most thankful for? I’m thankful my children are respectful and care enough to ponder these questions. I’m thankful my wife of 56 years is still with me. I’m thankful that America is still a sign of freedom.