The Suncoast Parkway Phase 3 is currently under design. I was unaware that the path had been decided. Looking at the map I see no other alternatives displayed except the path depicted. Looking at some of the information provided online, I read that this area had a State Environmental Impact Study done in 1998. I think a re-evaluation is needed because there appears to be changes to the proposed action and also there has been a significant length of time that has passed between the final EIS and the planned Parkway action.
I find the lack of transparency about the route of the Parkway very disturbing if in fact the route had been decided in 1998. People that have bought into and live in that area had no indication that a freeway would be at their back doors. Homes are still being bought and sold.