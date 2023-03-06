Interesting that people are so quick to criticize Fox news when there is news about their broadcast. The criticism is that Fox News allowed people on their shows to spout false information.
The AP is printing reports about Fox News and the Trump Claim. I don't remember them apologizing for all the false reports they made about the Russian collusion.
Where are the letter writers' comments about CNN, MSNBC, most major liberal news outlets and the Democrat party regarding the lies they broadcast about the Russian collusion when they knew it was false? That went on for 6 years and not one comment about all the lies from the same people. You could start with the biggest liar in government since his election, Adam Schitm who appeared regularly on CNN and MSNBC! When did these same writers criticize them?
Obviously reporting the false stories about the Russian Collusion helped all the liberal media just as much or more than it helped Fox News!
Why no comments about Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon or Joe Scarborough and their collages false and distorted comments about the Russian collusion, paid for by their idol Hillary Clinton?
At least the people at Fox acknowledged the reality.