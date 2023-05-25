Artificial Intelligence (AI) is all the buzz today from robots to self-driving cars. AI exists now with our smartphones, self-checkout stations, Alexa or Siri, and Robo calls blockage. Probably by the end of 2023, the AI market could grow by 54%. The abilities of AI can range from focusing on one task only with limitations to surpassing human intelligence and performing any task better than humans.
An advantage of AI is the reduction of human error thus reducing company costs. By handling certain risks, it can keep humans out of danger (such as diffusing a bomb). Able to work 24/7 will mean more productivity than humans. They can also act as chatbots on websites to help consumers with questions and free up staff for other things. With the ability to surpass human intelligence, AI could create new inventions for the betterment of mankind. AI may be better in repetitive jobs on an assembly line and also be able to make quick sound decisions. AI will be able to analyze large amounts of data and identify trends quickly to help a business better organize and understand their customer and market trends. In the medical field, AI can be used in diagnosis and treatment to research new drugs and techniques.