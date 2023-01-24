Irving Berlin’s “I Love A Piano” is this winter’s musical at Art Center Theatre.
Not knowing what to expect I was exceeding surprised by everyone and everything associated with this presentation!
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Irving Berlin’s “I Love A Piano” is this winter’s musical at Art Center Theatre.
Not knowing what to expect I was exceeding surprised by everyone and everything associated with this presentation!
Eleven cast members and seven musicians performed over 50 songs during the two hour performance with only a 20 minute break between Acts 1 and 2. The stage scenery was well planned & executed to the time period of the songs. The costumes were fantastic for each time period from 1910 into the late 1950’s. Support teams did a great job enabling the actors to make a great performance.
One person I wish to point out is Danielle Flury-Downey doing three jobs: Director; Music Director; and pianist. She has the most active part in this presentation as she plays the piano throughout the entire presentation – two hours of continuous playing! She also acted with different facial expressions at different times during the presentation.
Thank you to every volunteer that participated in making this musical such a pleasant and enjoyable experience! Sign me, The Laugh Man.
Chris Westhall
Lecanto