Murder, well not really. Art Center Theatre presented the play “Let’s Murder Marsha,” a comedy by Monk Ferris and directed by Pam Schreck.
This comedy is about a happy housewife named Marsha addicted to reading murder mysteries, overhears her loving husband discussing her upcoming birthday surprise with an interior decorator. To her ears, though, it sounds like they are planning to murder her!
Two new actors to the Art Center, Carol Jeske (Marsha) and Stephen Jackson (Marsha’s husband Tobias) join veteran Art Center actors Phil Isasi, Marvia Korol, Colette Nichols-Watson, and Carlos Tavenner for this laugh filled play. Pam Schreck, director, is also acting as Persis Devore the interior decorator.
This play is non-stop laughter and all the actors’ performances were outstanding. Carol Jeske performance was nothing less than outstanding and hilarious. Stephen Jackson acting equaled Carol’s leaving one to think they really were husband and wife. Although both are new to the Art Center their previous experiences lead to excellence in this play.
Pam Schreck is a veteran actor and director at the Art Center. This time she did double duty doing both jobs fabulously! Phil Isasi as neighbor to Marsha and Tobias kept the audience laughing with his nervousness constantly playing with his tie.
Marvia Korol as Marsha’s mother kept me laughing with her facial expressions matching each situation she was in. Colette Nichols-Watson is maid Bianca with a British accent, with which she spoke very well. Carlos Tavenner (Bianca’s boy friend) is Officer Ben Quade rounds out this troupe with his characters presentation.
This play is nonstop laughter. At the conclusion of the play, I thanked the actors and found I am a known entity at the Art Center. They call me the “Laugh Man!”
If you’ve never been to the Art Center, or regular – go this coming weekend, it is the last performance of this play. I guarantee you will laugh yourself silly! Enjoy!