Murder, well not really. Art Center Theatre presented the play “Let’s Murder Marsha,” a comedy by Monk Ferris and directed by Pam Schreck.

This comedy is about a happy housewife named Marsha addicted to reading murder mysteries, overhears her loving husband discussing her upcoming birthday surprise with an interior decorator. To her ears, though, it sounds like they are planning to murder her!

